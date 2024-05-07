Businesses in MP offer discounts, incentives

BHOPAL : With the voter turnout declining in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2019 elections, not only the Election Commission of India (ECI) but also various sections of society are working to increase voting in the remaining two phases – May 7 and May 13 – in Madhya Pradesh.

Spanning from business and trading bodies to a prominent commuting app and medical associations, concessions and incentives are being announced across the remaining 17 constituencies to boost polling in the central Indian state.

In Bhopal, which goes to polls on Tuesday, many prominent markets have announced discussions and concessions to customers who come for shopping after exercising their franchise. The trader’s body at New Market – one of the oldest markets in the state capital – has declared that the market will open after 2 pm on Tuesday to ensure that all the traders and their employees vote with their families. Further, the market’s management body has announced discounts and concessions to customers who vote in Tuesday’s polls.