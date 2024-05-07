Businesses in MP offer discounts, incentives

BHOPAL : With the voter turnout declining in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2019 elections, not only the Election Commission of India (ECI) but also various sections of society are working to increase voting in the remaining two phases – May 7 and May 13 – in Madhya Pradesh.
Spanning from business and trading bodies to a prominent commuting app and medical associations, concessions and incentives are being announced across the remaining 17 constituencies to boost polling in the central Indian state.
In Bhopal, which goes to polls on Tuesday, many prominent markets have announced discussions and concessions to customers who come for shopping after exercising their franchise. The trader’s body at New Market – one of the oldest markets in the state capital – has declared that the market will open after 2 pm on Tuesday to ensure that all the traders and their employees vote with their families. Further, the market’s management body has announced discounts and concessions to customers who vote in Tuesday’s polls.
In MP Nagar, another key commercial area of MP capital, similar announcements have been made, while the Bhopal Sweets and Namkeen Association too have made similar declarations to boost the poll percentage.
The Rapido App, a prominent commute app, has announced free rides on priority to voters in the city. The Karond agricultural Mandi in the city has declared a closure on Monday-Tuesday to ensure that farmers can vote without any hassles. Those farmers who vote in the polls will be honoured by the Mandi management later.
In Bhind district, which forms part of the Bhind-Datia constituency (also voting on Tuesday), the organizers of an ongoing mega fair have announced mega discounts for customers coming to the fair after voting. The Bhind-Datia seat had reported minimum polling among all the 29 seats of MP in 2014 and 2019 with 45.63% and 54.42% polling, respectively.
In Morena district, which too will vote in the third phase on Tuesday, the famous Mungaude (snacks) sellers have announced discounts. In the same district, the local Indian Medical Association (IMA) chapter’s member doctors have decided free treatment for all those who vote in the festival of democracy on Tuesday.
Among the constituencies of western and south-western MP, similar incentives have been announced by trader bodies in many districts.