Chhattisgarh tribal woman with zero bank balance is Korba candidate

RAIPUR: Shanti Bai Marawi(33), a resident of Bhedrapani village in Gaurella under the Korba Lok Sabha seat, fighting as an independent candidate, has gained fame as ‘zero balance’ as she has no money in her bank account. Her story also shows the beauty of Indian democracy that any eligible citizen, from the wealthiest to those possessing the fewest assets, can contest the Lok Sabha or state Assembly polls.

Belonging to the Baiga community, Shanti decided to contest the parliamentary polls with a ‘grievance’ that no political parties listened to them. Her husband, Ram Kumar, encouraged Shanti to fight the elections. They were “unhappy” as neither their issues were heard nor developments seen in the region.

They somehow arranged ~12,500 required as a security deposit, which is half the amount earmarked for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe) to contest the elections.

“Besides our savings earned as farm labourers, we got some financial support from our community members and collected ~12,500”, her husband revealed.

A fifth class pass, Shanti said, “I am contesting keeping in mind the interest of my community. The inhabitants of my village, besides the adjoining 10-12 habitats having Baiga tribal population in the Gaurella Pendra Marwahi district, have pledged to drum up support for me. My fight is with political heavyweights like BJP’s Saroj Pandey and Congress’ Jyotsana Mahant”.