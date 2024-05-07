Congress lodges 19 complaints of poll irregularities in Gujarat with Election Commission

AHMEDABAD: The Congress has registered 19 complaints of poll irregularities during the voting for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the BJP's booth representatives across all polling stations in the state of violating the law by allegedly carrying pens bearing a lotus symbol and a photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Gohil said that when he arrived at the Sector-19 polling booth to cast his vote, he found a BJP polling agent seated inside with a pen bearing a lotus symbol.

He alleged, "It is against the law for anyone to sit inside the polling booth with an election symbol. But BJP's polling/booth representatives in every polling station in Gujarat are violating this law by sitting inside the booth with a pen bearing a lotus symbol and a photo of a BJP leader."