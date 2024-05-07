Election Commission on Tuesday directed social media platform 'X' to "immediately" take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP related to the row over reservation for the Muslim community.In a letter to the nodal officer of 'X', the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video..In a shocking incident, a man poured petrol and set afire at least three electronic voting machines at a polling station in Maharashtra's Bagalwadi village of the Madha Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday afternoon, IANS has reported.According to officials, around 1 p.m., the man barged into the polling station with a bottle of petrol, poured it on at least three EVMs there and set them afire.He was reportedly shouting slogans like 'Jai Maratha', 'Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha', etc, before rushing out, but was apprehended by the police security deployed outside the polling booth.At least three EVMs were seen rendered useless..BJP has expelled 28 members in Arunachal Pradesh after they contested against party's official candidates in simultaneous Assembly and parliamentary polls, the members have been expelled for a period of 6 years..Gujarat is seeing a single phase covering all seats in the state while Uttar Pradesh will see the fate of candidates in 10 seats being sealed in the EVMs. UP's seats include the SP stronghold of Mainpuri where Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is expected to win..Congress candidate Ganiben Thakor, contesting from Banas Kantha, Gujarat, has leveled accusations against youths from another district for allegedly intimidating voters outside a polling station in Siawada village. She accused that these individuals employed vehicles bearing fake police plates for their activities..The voter turnout was recorded at approximately 50.71 per cent across 93 constituencies that voted in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday till 3 pm, according to Election Commission of India data.West Bengal is witnessing a high voter turnout of 63.11 per cent as per the ECI data till 3 pm and the lowest was recorded in Maharashtra, where it was recorded at 42.63 per cent..A voter turnout of 63.11 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in four Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the third phase of the general elections on Tuesday, a poll official said.According to the official, Murshidabad registered the highest voter turnout with 65.40 per cent followed by Maldaha Dakshin (62.90), Jangipur (62.57), and Maldaha Uttar (61.50).Bhagawangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district, where a bypoll is underway, recorded a turnout of 61.18 per cent till 3pm, the official said..An estimated 54.20 per cent voter turnout was reported till 3 pm on Tuesday, for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies.Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 59.65 per cent was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Haveri 58.45 per cent, and the lowest 47.67 per cent in Gulbarga..Sambhal recorded the highest turnout until 3 pm at 52.24% while Badaun saw the lowest turnout at 34.97%.Agra: 43.65% Aonla: 43.61% Badaun: 34.97 % Bareilly: 45.96 %Etah: 48.10% Fatehpur Sikri: 46.18% Ferozabad: 48.87%Hathras: 44.06%Mainpuri: 45.50% Sambhal: 52.24%.Shaktisinh Gohil, the Gujarat Congress President, has alleged that BJP's polling booth representatives across Gujarat violated election laws by sitting inside booths with pens bearing the lotus symbol and photographs of BJP leaders. Gohil said that such actions are against the law, stating it's illegal for anyone to sit inside a polling booth with an election symbol..West Bengal is still leading the voter turnout at 49.27 per cent while Goa, is inching closer to it at 49.04 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm, as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India.Chhattisgarh is also witnessing a high voter turnout of 46.14 per cent. Maharashtra has the lowest turnout till 1 pm at 31.55 per cent.Voting percentages for other states participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls as of 11 am are-- Assam--45.88 per cent, Bihar--36.69 per cent, Gujarat--37.83 per cent, Karnataka--41.59 per cent, Madhya Pradesh--44.67 per cent and Uttar Pradesh--38.12 per cent.Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded 39.94 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm..A total of 49.27 per cent of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 1 pm on Tuesday, a poll official said.Murshidabad recorded the highest turnout of 50.58 per cent, followed by Jangipur (49.91), Maldaha Dakshin (48.65), and Maldaha Uttar (47.89) till 1 pm, he added.Bhagawangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district, where by-election is underway, recorded a turnout of 46.40 per cent turnout till 1 pm, the official said..The rising temperatures seems a slight deterrent for people voting in 14 Parliamentary Constituencies of Karnataka in Phase-3 elections. Until 1.30pm, the voter turnout was 41.59%.As per data from the office of CEO, Karnataka, the highest voter turnout was in Chikkodi -45.69%, followed by Shimoga- 44.98%..The Siddi community in Madhupur Jambur, located in the Junagadh district of Gujarat, is performing the Dhamal dance as they head towards the polling booths to cast their votes..Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress' nominee from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday questioned the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Chachura."Machine shows that 50 votes have been cast when just 11 votes were cast there. What is this?" he said..CPIM candidate Md Salim from the Murshidabad constituency filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that TMC activists obstructed voters from accessing the booth in the Raninagar area.Salim identified a fake TMC agent who was later arrested by the police, from one of the booths."I have no faith in the state police. I've called up the additional SP to assist the voters or I'll chase the unwanted people obstructing the voters from entering the polling booths," he told reporters..A total of 32.82 per cent of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 11 am on Tuesday, a poll official said.Jangipur recorded the highest turnout of 33.81 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (33.09), Murshidabad (32.72) and Maldaha Uttar (31.73).Bhagawangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district, where by-election is underway, recorded 29. 39 per cent turnout till 11 am..A man identified as Hardik Zala was arrested for taking a video of a voter casting his vote with the ballot unit and the VVPAT unit in the Veraval polling station in Gir Somnath district, and making it viral.A statement said that booth no 77's presiding officer filed a complaint at the Veraval city police station.Zala was booked for violation of the Representation of the People Act and violation of prohibitory orders..More than 26 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.The state witnessed 26.12 per cent polling till 11 am in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.While Agra witnessed 25.87 per cent polling, Aonla recorded a 25.98-per cent voter turnout, Budaun 26.02 per cent, Bareilly 23.6 per cent, Etah 27.17 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 27.63 per cent, Firozabad 24.42 per cent, Hathras 26.05 per cent, Mainpuri 25.13 per cent and Sambhal 29.55 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said..According to the Election Commission, there has been a 25.41% voter turnout till 11 am for phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections Assam: 27.34%Bihar: 24.41%Chhattisgarh: 29.90%Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu: 24.69% Goa: 30.94%Gujarat: 24.35%Karnataka: 24.48%Madhya Pradesh: 30.21%Maharashtra: 18.18%Uttar Pradesh: 26.12%West Bengal: 32.82%.Voting in 14 Parliamentary Constituencies of Karnataka in Phase-3 elections started at 7am saw a rise to 24.48% till 11am.It was 9.45% till 9am.As per data from the office of the chief Electoral Officer Karnataka, the highest voter turnout was in Uttara Kannada-27.65%, followed by Shimoga and Chikkodi - 27.232 and 27.23%, respectively, till 11.30am. despite the rising temperatures the voter turnout in Bellary also saw a sudden rise from 10.37% at 9am to 26.45% at 11.30am. the lowest voter turnout was in Bidar-22.33%..As the voting process kicked off in West Bengal, violence broke out outside a polling station in Murshidabad. Two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were seen pushing each other after a quarrel. In the video shared by PTI, the TMC leader could be seen recording the BJP leader while they started shouting, and ultimately a clash broke out between the two of them.Police present near the polling booth were seen pulling away the two leaders before the clashes could further escalate..Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife, and SP candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat, Dimple Yadav leave from a polling station in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh..Two government servants on Lok Sabha poll duty died in Karnataka following heart attacks, sources in the Election Commission said on Tuesday.The sources identified the deceased as 48-year-old Govindappa Siddapura, headmaster of a government school, who breathed his last in Bagalkote district's Mudhol town on Monday.Assistant Agriculture Officer Anand Telang (32) died at Kudumbal in Bidar district, they said.Voting for the second phase of elections in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state is being held on Tuesday..Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena casts his vote at a polling station in Prakash Higher Secondary School. .An approximate voter turnout of 10.81 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra witnessed the lowest voting percentage till 9 am with 6. 64 per cent voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest in the first two hours with 15. 85 per cent,.Among other states, Assam recorded 10.12 per cent, Bihar 10.41 per cent, Chhatisgarh 13.24 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10.13 per cent, Goa 13.02 per cent, Gujarat 9.87 per cent, Karnataka 9.45 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 14.43 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 12.94 per cent, the EC said..Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to come out and vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized the importance of electing a government with a proven track record in public welfare and a clear blueprint for the development of India.."In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India," Amit Shah posted on X.He seeking his second term from the seat of Gandhinagar. The seat is considered one of the prestigious bastions for the party, that has been represented by veterans like LK Advani..Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at a polling station in Gundugurthi village in Kalaburagi..The voting turnout in Karnataka by 9 am this morning was at 9.45%, the Election Commission has informed. .A-91 year old woman Sonu Pyati cast vote at polling station No 95 in Dharwad with the help of family members.Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge were among those who came in early to cast their votes in Karnataka, where polling is underway for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 14 segments on Tuesday.Joshi and Khuba are BJP's candidates from Dharwad and Bidar Lok Sabha constituencies respectively and they cast their votes in the respective segments.BJP's Davangere candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara along with her husband, sitting BJP MP G M Siddeshwara, also cast their votes.Senior BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was among the early voters in Vijayapura..The Election commission of India issues notice to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule for violating election code of conduct by offering fund in return of votes.Bawankule in Baramati said they will release fund if Mahayuti candidate is voted by Baramati voters..According to information shared by news agency ANI, there has been a 10.57% voter turnout till 9 am for phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections. Assam: 10.12%Bihar: 10.03%Chhattisgarh: 13.24%Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu: 10.13%Goa: 12.35%Gujarat: 9.87%Karnataka: 9.45%Madhya Pradesh: 14.22%Maharashtra: 6.64%Uttar Pradesh: 11.63%West Bengal: 14.60%.Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule is up against Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra in Baramati..Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with wife Sadhna Singh and two sons exercise franchise at their native village Jait's polling booth in Sehore district..Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his wife and NCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat Sunetra Pawar reached the polling booth to cast their vote on Tuesday."The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati,” he said after casting his vote..Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and his sons, state BJP chief BY Vijayendra and sitting MP & party candidate from Shimoga, BY Raghavendra, cast their votes at a polling booth in Shivamogga.In the electoral fray, Congress has fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar, while BJP's K.S. Eshwarappa is contesting as an independent candidate.. Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh cast votes at a polling booth in Latur. NDA has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare against INDIA Alliance's Kalge Shivaji Bandappa..Urging people to vote in large numbers, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said they will exercise their franchise not just to elect their representatives but to decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness the nation "veer towards dictatorship".."I sincerely urge you to choose democracy, so that our institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power," the Congress chief added.. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday and said their active participation will make the election more vibrant."Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," Modi said in a post on X..Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth..Polling began Tuesday morning for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, including high-profile Mainpuri, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.Over 1.89 crore voters will seal the fate of 100 candidates in parliamentary constituencies of Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly.It is an important phase for Uttar Pradesh's Yadav family.The Samajwadi Party's (SP) Dimple Yadav is aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which she won in the bypolls following the death of her father-in-law and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.Akshaya Yadav, the son of SP national principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat.Aditya Yadav, the son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, is making his electoral debut from the Budaun constituency, which was won by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014..Voting began Tuesday morning for 9 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the third phase of the general elections.Prominent candidates include Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former state chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh.Altogether 1.77 crore voters will decide the fate of 127 candidates who are contesting from Morena, Bhind (SC-reserved), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST-reserved) seats.BJP leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking to reclaim the home turf Guna which he lost in 2019 when he was in the Congress.BJP veteran and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting from Vidisha constituency, a saffron fortress he represented five times. He is facing Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma.In Rajgarh, Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is pitted against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar..Polling began for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Tuesday morning, amid tight security, officials said.The voting started at 7 am in Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria, all currently held by the NDA, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.The BJP holds Araria, where sitting MP Pradeep Singh's bid to retain the seat has received the main challenge from RJD's Shahnawaz, whose late father Taslimuddin, a former Union minister, had wrested the constituency from the saffron party leader in 2014, surmounting the Modi wave.The RJD is also locked in straight battles with JD(U) in Madhepura and Supaul..Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka began on Tuesday in 14 constituencies.A total number of 2,59,52,958 voters are eligible to vote in Phase-3 elections to decide the fate of 227 candidates.The segments where elections will be held on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga..Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh) have returned to the Lok Sabha electoral fray this time.Another riveting contest will be in Maharashtra's Baramati between Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of the veteran leader's estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar..Phase III of Lok Sabha polls in UP puts Samajwadi Party to test in 'Yadav land'.Lok Sabha elections 2024 is heating up with all indications being now that the contest is turning out to be closer than was initially expected. In the backdrop of this comes the third phase of voting on Tuesday covering 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories. The Surat Lok Sabha seat has already seen Mukesh Dalal of the BJP being elected unopposed in controversial circumstances. The constituencies that will be voting in the third phase include-- 25 seats in Gujarat, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal and all two in Goa.The BJP particularly has a lot at stake since it had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in the last elections. In all, over 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. The fight for the 14 seats in Karnakata happens at a time when the flames of the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal are engulfing the JD(S) that had allied with the BJP. Campaigning ends for Gujarat LS polls: BJP aims to repeat sweep despite Cong-AAP alliance