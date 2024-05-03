Prajwal sexual assault case, Neha murder major poll issues for Congress, BJP in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Hubballi murder case, where Neha, a college girl was stabbed to death on the campus by a man from a minority community, and the Hassan sex scandal in which JDS MP Prajwal Revanna is accused No 2, have rocked Karnataka which is in the midst of Lok Sabha elections.

Now, they have become major issues for Congress and BJP in the 14 LS constituencies of North Karnataka which go to polls on May 7. However, it is to be seen as to what extent they may have a bearing on the prospects of Congress and BJP candidates in the region dominated by the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

At a rally in Belagavi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress government’s appeasement politics resulted in murder of Neha in Hubballi. Parents now fear sending their children to schools and colleges, he said.

Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, earlier stated that the murder took place because of personal reasons. This was opposed in strong terms by the girl’s parents and also BJP leaders. Protests were held across the state, including Ramanagara in Bengaluru Rural LS constituency in South Karnataka, which is dominated by Vokkaligas.

In an effort to control the damage done, many Congress leaders met Neha’s parents and apologised to them as they felt the issue would affect the prospects of the party’s candidates in North Karnataka.