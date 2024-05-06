Surprise, surprise! BJP facing stiff fight in seven constituencies in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is a state where BJP had won all the 26 seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party began the 2024 general elections believing that an encore was an inevitability. But ahead of the third phase of polling on Tuesday, what was initially presumed to be easily achievable for the BJP is not proving to be entirely so.

The landscape has lately shifted. Local controversies, simmering social discontent, and internal discord among BJP ranks have reshaped expectations.

Seven Lok Sabha seats namely, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Rajkot, Anand, Patan, and Junagadh are seeing fierce contests, where victory margins may narrow significantly even if they manage to avoid slipping out of the BJP's grasp.

Surendranagar

Here candidates from the Talpada Koli and Chunwaliya Koli communities vied for tickets creating a headache for the BJP. People insisted that the BJP give the ticket to someone from the Talpada Koli community. But, Chandubhai Sihora, hailing from the Chunwaliya Koli faction, was given ticket by the BJP.

The Talpada Koli constitute a significant portion, around 3 lakh, of the approximately four and a half lakh Koli voters in the area. What has spiced up the battle is the Congress nominating Ritvik Makwana from the Talpada Koli community. Furthermore, the Kshatriya movement, gaining momentum across Gujarat against the BJP, could prove a pivotal factor in deciding fortunes in this constituency.

Throughout the campaign trail, the BJP leaders encountered resistance in urban and rural settings alike. The palpable discontent among the Talpada Koli and Kshatriya communities poses a potential threat to BJP's prospects in this seat.

Sabarkantha

In Sabarkantha, the political arena is heating up with former Chief Minister Amar Singh Chaudhary's son, Tushar Chaudhary, stepping into the fray as the Congress candidate.

In a twist of events, Shobhana Baraiya, spouse of a former Congress MLA who defected to the BJP, is also vying for the seat. Initially, the BJP had nominated Bhikhaji Thakor for this constituency, but amid controversy surrounding his surname, he withdrew his candidacy, triggering widespread protests. Supporters of Bhikhaji staged demonstrations across the Sabar Kantha district, expressing their discontent with the BJP for choosing Shobana instead.