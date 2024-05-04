Why isn't Modi fighting from Gujarat when he claims he has done a lot for state, asks Priyanka

AHMEDABAD: Saturday in Gujarat saw Priyanka Gandhi question why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gujarat.

While addressing voters in Lakhani village of Banaskantha district, the Congress general secretary said, "He (Modi) claims he has done a lot of development for the state. If so, he should represent the state in the Lok Sabha. Why is he (then) not contesting from Gujarat?"

Banaskantha constituency, where Priyanka made the remarks, has come under the spotlight in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections since Congress candidate Geniben Thakor is seen as giving a stiff fight to the BJP candidate Rekha Choudhary.

Forty-nine-year-old Rekha is an engineering college professor and a first-time candidate. Forty-eight-year-old Geniben is a sitting MLC. The constituency is dominated by voters from the Choudhary Patidar community and Thakor (OBC) community.

Priyanka played an emotional card too during her speech.

She said, "They call my brother Shehzada, I want to tell them how Shehzada walked 4000 kilometers and listened to people's problems. He talked to commoners and tried to understand their issue. Will Modi ever sit with farmers or labourers and talk with them?"

Priyanka went on to call Modi a Shahenshah and stated that the Shahenshah lives in a palace. "Have you watched him on television? You will not find dust on his face, do you think such a person will ever understand your problems," she said.

Attacking Modi further, she said, "Gujarat gave him power and respect, but he is only seen with big businessmen."