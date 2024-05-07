ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The ED on Monday had raided a 2BHK flat in the city that is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department, they said.

It had recovered over Rs 32 crore cash apart from Rs 3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency.

The total cash recovery stands at Rs 35.23 crore, the sources said.

Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.