Excise policy case: SC questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the "delay" in its probe into the excise policy-linked money laundering case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and asked the agency to produce case files before the arrest of the AAP leader.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also asked the ED to produce case files before and after the arrest of Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the case.

The bench is hearing arguments on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the case.

It questioned the ED on the time taken to probe the case and noted that the agency has taken two years to unearth something.

The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not put to witnesses and accused in the case.