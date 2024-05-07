FIR against Abhijit over attack on sacked teachers

KOLKATA : An FIR has been registered against former Justice of Calcutta High Court and BJP candidate Abhijit Ganguly on Monday. Justice Ganguly is the BJP candidate from Tamluk in the Lok Sabha elections, He has been charged with alleged vandalism, attempted murder, and other serious offences.
The FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the teachers who had lost their jobs. Sources said, on Saturday, the BJP held a rally before Ganguly was going to file his nomination. However, a commotion started when the procession was passing through the place, where a group of dismissed school teachers were sitting on a hunger strike near Tamluk Hospital.
As the situation got tense with slogans and counter-slogans, a section of BJP workers allegedly vandalised the dais where the teachers were sitting. The dismissed teachers were also allegedly assaulted by the saffron party workers. Later, a large contingent of the police force brought the situation under control. It was alleged that teachers were injured in the incident.
A complaint was lodged at Tamluk Police Station against several BJP workers, including Ganguly, based on which police have registered an FIR. The complainants reportedly said there would be a larger problem across the state if the culprits were not arrested soon.