Hurdles apart, India, Australia will go ahead with new velocity, says envoy

NEW DELHI: While declining to address questions regarding “intelligence matters,” Australian Ambassador to India, Philip Green, expressed on Monday that occasional hurdles may arise in any bilateral relationship, but emphasised that “our strategic, economic, and people-to-people partnership with India remains very strong.”
Green added, “I am very confident we will continue to progress with great velocity in the years to come.” Ambassador Green conveyed during his address at the Observer Research Foundation.
According to a report published last week by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Indian spies were reportedly “expelled from Australia” after being apprehended attempting to procure secrets about sensitive defence projects, airport security, and classified information regarding Australia’s trade relationships.
The group, labelled a “nest of spies” by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) in 2020, was also accused of closely monitoring Indian residents and cultivating relationships with current and former politicians.
He remarked, “India is an indispensable component of the balance,” and highlighted that “the strategic equilibrium in the Indian Ocean cannot be achieved without engaging with India.” Beyond defence considerations, he stressed the importance of India as a key partner in economic security, stating, “We aim to enhance supply chain resilience... Moreover, India is a crucial element of our trade diversification agenda,”
India has been designated a “top-tier security partner” in Australia’s new National Defence Strategy (NDS) 2024, unveiled on April 17. Through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, the government is committed to prioritizing “practical and tangible cooperation” that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability.
Discussing China’s territorial disputes and its management thereof, Ambassador Green expressed a desire for a region where power dynamics are not skewed in favour of larger entities. He stated, “We envision a region where the strong do not dominate the weak.”