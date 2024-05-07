Hurdles apart, India, Australia will go ahead with new velocity, says envoy

NEW DELHI: While declining to address questions regarding “intelligence matters,” Australian Ambassador to India, Philip Green, expressed on Monday that occasional hurdles may arise in any bilateral relationship, but emphasised that “our strategic, economic, and people-to-people partnership with India remains very strong.”

Green added, “I am very confident we will continue to progress with great velocity in the years to come.” Ambassador Green conveyed during his address at the Observer Research Foundation.

According to a report published last week by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Indian spies were reportedly “expelled from Australia” after being apprehended attempting to procure secrets about sensitive defence projects, airport security, and classified information regarding Australia’s trade relationships.