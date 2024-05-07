India condemns imagery used by pro-Khalistan elements at parade in Canada

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the float used by pro-Khalistan elements at the nagar kirtan parade in Malton, Canada, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind bars.

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them,” said MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.

"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

“We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear,” Jaiswal added.

India has urged Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space.