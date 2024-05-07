INTERVIEW | ‘Opposition misguiding people by promising religion-based quota’

Having a hectic campaign schedule as a star campaigner of the BJP, Defence Minister and party candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat Rajnath Singh has so far addressed over 50 public meetings across over a dozen states. Taking time out from his busy schedule, Singh gives an insight into BJP’s strategy in the elections while talking to Namita Bajpai.
The opposition narrative is that BJP would change the Constitution consideringparty’s target of Rs 400 paar.’ Your take.
Look Congress has no credible issues. They want to contest the elections over non-issues. While we are running our campaign based on the decade-long performance of our government, they do not have anything to show. They are just spreading lies. We have set our target after evaluating our capabilities and the confidence people have in us. They are misguiding people by promising religion-based reservation. When our Constitution does not have any such provision, then why to mislead people?
How the anger and discontent in Kashtriya Samaj would impact BJP’s prospects in the elections?
There is no anger or discontent among Kashtriyas. Sometimes it is claimed that Brahmins are angry, sometimes Kashtriyas, especially during the elections. Actually, no community is unhappy.
What is your assessment about the number of seats BJP will get in UP?
We are going to get more seats than previous LS elections. This time, we have already scored more in the first two phases than those of 2019.
Opposition is accusing you of turning the discourse communal as you are lagging in the first two phases?
There is no question of it. We are working for all the sections equally without any discrimination on religious lines. Welfare schemes focus on everyone equally. They should substantiate their accusation with even one such instance. We are focusing on holistic development. We are ensuring that no section of the society remains devoid of development. If all sections do not progress equally, we will not be able to realise our dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Do you think PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)formula given by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is affecting BJP’s caste bouquet?
We don’t indulge in caste-driven politics.
What would you say about the issues of unemployment, inflation, price rise ringing on the ground?
There is an attraction for PM Modi at the ground. Given his achievements and his governance of the last 10 years, I can say that people have a very positive feeling towards him. People are happy with the rising stature of the country at international level. Moreover, the benefits of social welfare schemes have reached the lowest level of society. There is no corruption or leakage in the deliverance of those benefits.
How do you evaluate party prospects in southern states, especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala?
We are going to increase our tally certainly. I, myself, have held half a dozen rallies each in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Even political analysts believe that the BJP would get seats in both the states. In Andhra Pradesh, we are doing very good. In Telangana, our tally is likely to go beyond four which we had won in previous election.
Don’t you feel that an alliance with AIADMK would have been more fruitful for BJP in Tamil Nadu?
The present scenario is equally good. With our current allies, we are going to register our presence in the state emphatically this time.
An impact of repeating sitting MPs facing anti-incumbency was visible on the ground, especially in western UP?
In BJP, ticket are given after taking each factor into account. Even then, if there was a certain amount of anti-incumbency against any candidate, people are focused on voting for the development having taken place during the last 10 years. India is growing exponentially, its stature has gone up several notches in the world. Everything else becomes diminutive, meaningless.
Will the next national election in 2029 be held on the lines of ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal?
We are all for it. However, modalities would be worked out after thorough confabulations. It is the need of the hour and a consensus on the issue is also required.
How will you wash off the allegation of being a washing machine for the tainted leaders of other parties?
BJP has no machine. Those who are coming were good when in their original party and after joining BJP they suddenly become tainted.
There is a narrative over the ‘misuse’ of ED and CBI to intimidate opposition leaders. Two CMs of opposition-ruled states are in jail?
Agencies will work as per their mandate. If anyone feels of being victimised, he/she should approach court. If they are wrongly implicated by any agency, they will get relief from court. Why do they indict BJP? The courts in many cases have given order against the government as well.
Congress leader and former Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi has called the terror attack on IAF convoy in Poonch an election stunt and orchestrated by BJP? Your take.
These are baseless allegations. Our politicians should refrain from giving hollow statements over border security and supreme sacrifice by our jawans and officers. What do they want to prove?
You have said that we would not have to take PoK back, it would come on its own? How will that happen?
I have been saying this for the past two and a half years. The way development is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and India is treading ahead on path of development, people on the other side would never like to struggle to make both ends meet. People across the border are itnessing growth in J&K. A few months back, they had even shouted slogans in favour of India. It will happen on its own.
India-China border dispute is also an issue being raised by opposition? Are talks with China on?
Talks are progressing well. Both sides hope to find a solution to issues and border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
Opposition, especially in UP, is making Agniveer scheme an issue? Do you plan to fine-tune it in future?
Let the outcome of the scheme be there. After working for four years in Army, an 18-19-year-old will have at least `11 lakh in his hand. They will get quota in various services. However, let me say, we are open to makeimprovement.
You are an MP from Lucknow. What are your prospects?
I think people of Lucknow would be better placed to say anything about my prospects.