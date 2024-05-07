INTERVIEW | ‘Opposition misguiding people by promising religion-based quota’

Having a hectic campaign schedule as a star campaigner of the BJP, Defence Minister and party candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat Rajnath Singh has so far addressed over 50 public meetings across over a dozen states. Taking time out from his busy schedule, Singh gives an insight into BJP’s strategy in the elections while talking to Namita Bajpai.

The opposition narrative is that BJP would change the Constitution consideringparty’s target of Rs 400 paar.’ Your take.

Look Congress has no credible issues. They want to contest the elections over non-issues. While we are running our campaign based on the decade-long performance of our government, they do not have anything to show. They are just spreading lies. We have set our target after evaluating our capabilities and the confidence people have in us. They are misguiding people by promising religion-based reservation. When our Constitution does not have any such provision, then why to mislead people?

How the anger and discontent in Kashtriya Samaj would impact BJP’s prospects in the elections?

There is no anger or discontent among Kashtriyas. Sometimes it is claimed that Brahmins are angry, sometimes Kashtriyas, especially during the elections. Actually, no community is unhappy.