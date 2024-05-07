‘Jungle raj’ to prevail if INDIA partners form govt, says Shah

PATNA : Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said ‘jungle raj’(lawlessness) would prevail in the country if opposition INDI alliance comes to power at the centre.
Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency from where minister of state for home Nityanand Rai is contesting as BJP candidate, Shah said that Bihar had witnessed ‘jungle raj’ during the RJD regime.
“Since Lalu’s Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a part of opposition INDI alliance, a similar jungle raj-like situation would rule the country,” he warned amid thunderous applause.
Terming Congress “anti-backward” and also opposed to their reservation, Shah said that reservations were given to Muslims in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh by respective state governments. The quotas would be abolished in the two states once the BJP forms government.
He said that the Congress government in Karnataka provided 5% reservation to Muslims overnight by slashing reservation quotas of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) sans any survey. A similar policy was adopted by the Andhra Pradesh government where Muslims were provided 4% reservation by cutting into reservation quotas of Backward Classes.
“Providing reservation on the basis of religion is against the Constitutional norms. There is no such provision in the constitution,” he said, adding that all such steps were taken by Congress governments keeping vote banks in mind.
“You know better who the vote bank of Congress is,” he asserted. Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were aligning with the Congress, which had opposed reservations to the Backward Classes, he alleged.
