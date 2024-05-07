‘Jungle raj’ to prevail if INDIA partners form govt, says Shah

PATNA : Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said ‘jungle raj’(lawlessness) would prevail in the country if opposition INDI alliance comes to power at the centre.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency from where minister of state for home Nityanand Rai is contesting as BJP candidate, Shah said that Bihar had witnessed ‘jungle raj’ during the RJD regime.

“Since Lalu’s Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a part of opposition INDI alliance, a similar jungle raj-like situation would rule the country,” he warned amid thunderous applause.