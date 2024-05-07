Lone voter casts his vote in Gujarat booth deep inside Gir forest

GIR SOMNATH: The lone voter in Banej in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district cast his vote at a polling booth set up by the administration for him on Tuesday.

The polling booth was set up in Banej especially for one voter by the Election Commission.

Mahant Haridas, a temple priest of Banej, located deep inside the Gir forest region, is the only voter registered at the booth, which comes under the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat Booth presiding officer Sursinh Padhiyar said the EC had set up the booth for the lone voter registered here.

"He came around 11 am to cast his vote. With it, we have registered 100 per cent voting at the booth," he said.