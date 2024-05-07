Madhya Pradesh sees 66% polling in third phase; voter turnout nears 2019 levels in high-profile seats

BHOPAL:Three prominent electoral districts, where high profile political figures were competing, recorded the highest voter turnout, with approximately 66% of the electorate casting their votes across nine constituencies in Madhya Pradesh during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

After the total voter turnout stayed much below the 2019 polls figures in the first two phases, in a pleasant change, the voting percentage in the third phase (till the time of filling this news report) stood at around 66%. It was close to the 66.63% voter turnout reported on the same nine seats in the 2019 elections.

Importantly in the first two phases, the voter turnout was eight percent and nine percent less compared to the corresponding figures of the 2019 elections.

The Rajgarh seat of central MP from where former CM Digvijaya Singh was contesting as Congress candidate after 33 years reported maximum 75%, followed by 74% in Vidisha where another ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the BJP candidate.

In Guna, the seat of Gwalior-Chambal region, where union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was the BJP candidate, reported 72% voting, while Betul-ST seat reported 73% polling.