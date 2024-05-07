Maharashtra: ‘Real parties’ find the going tough in battle of loyalties

MUMBAI: In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, 11 Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on May 7. The BJP faces the challenge to retain its dominance in western Maharashtra as NCP’s Sharad Pawar tries to wrest those seats in the high-voltage polls. In the third phase, two descendants of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are also testing their luck in Satara and Kolhapur seats.
Former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, who lost the last two general elections, is trying for his daughter, Congress MLA Praniti Shinde, from Solapur LS seat.
The Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls are Raigad , Baramati, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Latur , Solapur, Madha ,Sangli ,Satara ,Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangale. Two Lok Sabha constituencies are from the Konkan Division, seven are from the Pune Division, and two from the Aurangabad Division. There are 23,036 polling stations and 2,09,92,616 voters will cast their vote on May 7. As many as 258 candidates are in fray in the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The third phase Lok Sabha elections is very crucial for former union minister Sharad Pawar whose party is contesting the high-profile Lok Sabha constituency Baramati, Satara, and Madha Lok sabha seats while Uddhav Thackeray has to retain Dharashiv, Hatkalangale, and Ratnagiri Sindhudurg while Congress is fighting the prestigious battle in Kolhapur, Latur, and Solapur.
“It is a real test of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav ThAackeray, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Each one is fighting hard to either retain or wrest old forts. Senior Sharad Pawar at the age of 84 years has again showed again that he has charisma. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are good election managers. However, senior Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have a lot sympathy among voters,” said a political observer.
In Baramati, third time Lok sabha MP Supriya Sule is facing an uphill challenge by her cousin Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who has fielded his spouse Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule. The victory and defeat of both Pawars will decide their political career in Maharashtra therefore, both junior Pawar and senior Pawar have campaigned for their candidates until the last day.
Ajit Pawar with the help of the BJP’s top leadership has brought the right mathematical calculations on paper, but it will be interesting whether he has the right chemistry. Facing the loyalty test are some of his old political rivals who turned friend such as BJP’s Harshvardhan Patil and Shiv Sena’s Vijay Shivtare.
