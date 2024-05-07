Maharashtra: ‘Real parties’ find the going tough in battle of loyalties

MUMBAI: In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, 11 Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on May 7. The BJP faces the challenge to retain its dominance in western Maharashtra as NCP’s Sharad Pawar tries to wrest those seats in the high-voltage polls. In the third phase, two descendants of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are also testing their luck in Satara and Kolhapur seats.

Former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, who lost the last two general elections, is trying for his daughter, Congress MLA Praniti Shinde, from Solapur LS seat.