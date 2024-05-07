Maldivian Foreign Minister to visit Delhi a day before Indian troops' withdrawal

New Delhi: A day ahead of the complete withdrawal of the Indian military troop from Maldives -which was initially slated for May 10th- Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer has planned an official visit to Delhi.

Two batches of the 88 member Indian military troop have returned and the last batch is expected soon. The troops were deployed in Maldives with one helicopter and two Dornier aircrafts for medical assistance and emergency services.

The fourth core group meeting between India and Maldives took place in Delhi on May 3rd.

Moosa Zameer, during his upcoming visit to India will meet the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. Interestingly, Zameer is also considering meeting India travel and tourism professionals while in Delhi. It may be recalled that after a Maldivian politician used derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi (when he was in Lakshadweep last year), Indian tour operators launched a ‘boycott Maldives’ campaign.