‘Mamata schemes working in rural areas of Bengal’

KOLKATA: The emerging strategy within the CPM in West Bengal in this Lok Sabha election is that the party should make its way up to be counted as a strong Opposition and then project itself as a winning candidate for the next Assembly polls.

“This year we are campaigning in such a way that we can emerge as a strong Opposition and in the next Assembly election, we should be able to form the government,” said Saira Shah Halim, the CPM candidate from South Kolkata constituency.

The Left Front ruled West Bengal for seven consecutive terms 1977–2011, five with Jyoti Basu as Chief Minister and two under Buddhadev Bhattacharya. The CPM was the dominant force in the alliance.