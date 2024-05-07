Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as 'successor' till he gains 'full maturity'

LUCKNOW: In a major political development in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday removed her nephew Akash Anand, 28, from the post of the party’s National Coordinator and also as her successor “in the larger interest of the BSP”.

Taking to microblogging site X, Mayawati posted: “In the interest of the party and Bahujan movement, Akash Anand, who was appointed party’s National Coordinator and my successor, is being removed from both the crucial responsibilities till he attains full maturity.”

Through a series of posts, the BSP chief delved into the background of the party and how it was associated with the honour of Dr BR Ambedkar and was also a movement for social change.

She wrote: “The BSP, besides being a party, has also been associated with the pride and honour of Dr BR Ambedkar besides being a movement for social change. For this party, both Kanshi Ramji and I dedicated our whole life. In order to give impetus to this movement, the new generation is being nurtured.”

“In this connection, while promoting others in the party, Akash Anand was appointed BSP national coordinator and my heir. But in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being removed from both the crucial responsibilities till he attains full maturity,” she wrote in next post.

However, in her last post of the series, the BSP chief wrote: “His (Akash Anand) father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar."