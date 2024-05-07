Model Code of Conduct turned into 'Modi code of conduct' under BJP rule: Mamata

PURULIA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, converting the Model Code of Conduct to "Modi code of conduct".

Addressing an election rally at Purulia, the TMC supremo also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders consider only themselves as Hindus, and they do not think about other communities.

Modi and other BJP leaders by their "hate-filled speeches" are intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections, but the Election Commission is silent, she alleged.

"The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct has turned out to be a mockery and should be rechristened as Modi code of conduct. But we will continue to flag every incident of violation of rights of citizens of this country," Banerjee said.

Continuing her tirade at Modi, Banerjee said she has not seen another PM who utters so many lies.

She asked, "What happened to his 2014 promise of giving Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen? What happened to his promise to give free LPG gases? What happened to his 'Beti Banchao Beti Padao' project?'"

"In every village, BJP leaders are making a false promise of giving Rs 3000 to every poor woman under the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme. Remember, the BJP has withheld 100 days wage to the poor in Bengal for three years. The BJP is also not releasing a single paisa for rice, we have shouldered the entire amount so that our poor don't feel the crunch," she added.

The TMC supremo claimed that Modi visits Bengal only during polls, and resurfaces only ahead of the elections.

At another rally in Bisnupur in Bankura district, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is offering cash to tribal people to win votes.