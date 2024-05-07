Samajwadi Party leader’s remarks on Ram temple stirs controversy amid Lok Sabha polls

LUCKNOW: Kicking up a major controversy amid the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, dubbed Ayodhya's Ram temple to be useless as it was not properly constructed according to the Vastu Shastra.
Yadav was interacting with media persons in Firozabad and was responding to a query over not visiting the temple so far.
"Roz Ram ka darshan karte hein (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)".
He added that the temple in Ayodhya was useless as criticized the 'Vastu' of it.
Vastu shastra is an ancient science that deals with the study of designing spaces in an interpersonal relationship with the forces of nature and cosmic energy.
"Are temples constructed like this? See the old temples... they are not constructed like this - from south to north. The map (of the temple) is not appropriate and not up to the mark as per 'Vastu'," Ram Gopal Yadav claimed.
It may be recalled that the Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated in January this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple.
The opposition leaders had slammed the politics around the temple and opted to skip the mega event on January 22.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slammed Yada's remarks
Ram Gopal Yadav’s remarks did not go down well with the UP CM Yogi Adityanath slamming him by calling his statement an “insult to the faith of millions of Ram devotees."
Yogi said that not only did they disrespect the sentiments of millions of devotees but also questioned Lord Ram's divine authority.
"History is witness to the fact that whoever has challenged the divine authority has faced misfortune," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a poll rally in Unnao on Tuesday.
"Ram Gopal Yadav's statement is an insult to the faith of those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram Temple and millions of Ram devotees. Indian society cannot accept this at all," he added.