Samajwadi Party leader’s remarks on Ram temple stirs controversy amid Lok Sabha polls

LUCKNOW: Kicking up a major controversy amid the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, dubbed Ayodhya's Ram temple to be useless as it was not properly constructed according to the Vastu Shastra.

Yadav was interacting with media persons in Firozabad and was responding to a query over not visiting the temple so far.

"Roz Ram ka darshan karte hein (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)".

He added that the temple in Ayodhya was useless as criticized the 'Vastu' of it.

Vastu shastra is an ancient science that deals with the study of designing spaces in an interpersonal relationship with the forces of nature and cosmic energy.

"Are temples constructed like this? See the old temples... they are not constructed like this - from south to north. The map (of the temple) is not appropriate and not up to the mark as per 'Vastu'," Ram Gopal Yadav claimed.