SC allows jailed MLA Abbas Ansari to attend online special prayers for deceased father

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted jailed MLA Abbas Ansari to join the 40th day ritual of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari through online mode.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan directed the Uttar Pradesh government and jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for this.

"On a request made by learned counsel for the petitioner as well as learned Additional Advocate General for the respondent - the State of Uttar Pradesh, post this matter for hearing on May 8, 2024," the bench said.