Sporadic incidents of violence mar third phase polls in Bengal

KOLKATA: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in the four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.

The TMC, the BJP, and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance lodged separate complaints related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from the parties said.

The EC received 182 complaints by 9 am, most of which were from Murshidabad and Jangipur constituencies.

According to officials, around 32.82 per cent polling was reported till 11am, with Jangipur recording the highest turnout of 33.81 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (33.09), Murshidabad (32.72) and Maldaha Uttar (31.73).

Additionally, 29.39 per cent voting was recorded in the assembly bypoll in Murshidabad's Bhagawangola.

All the four seats are minority-dominated, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding Murshidabad and Jangipur, while the BJP has Maldaha North, and Maldaha South is represented by the Congress.

In Murshidabad seat, Left-Congress combine candidate Mohammed Salim claimed that he caught hold of a "fake booth agent" in Rabinagar area of the constituency.

In Rabinagar area, Salim was greeted with "go back" slogans as he tried to enter a booth following allegations of CPI(M) booth agents being heckled by alleged TMC goons.

"The TMC has unleashed a reign of terror in the entire constituency. Strict action must be taken by the Election Commision," Salim said.

Salim was seen shuttling from one booth to another as allegations of intimidation of voters surfaced in the area.

"The CPI (M) along with Congress goons are trying to intimidate the voters. There has been resistance from the masses," TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said.