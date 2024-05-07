Tharoor seeks probe into killing of former ATS chief

NEW DELHI: After Maharashtra Congress leader sparked a row with his claims that senior IPS officer Hemant Karkare was killed by an RSS-affiliated cop, not terrorist Ajmal Kasab, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor waded into the issue demanding ‘serious investigation’ into the claims of his party colleague.

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that terrorists did not kill former ATS chief Hemant Karkare during the Mumbai 26/11 attack, but a police officer linked to the RSS did. However, Wadettiwar later said that he quoted it from the book by former police officer SM Mushrif.

Terming the matter as ‘extremely serious’, Tharoor said, “Our concern is that when the LoP points to something that is an allegation and which is featured in a book by the former IG of police, SM Mushrif, who said that Ajmal Kasab could not have fired the bullets found in Karkare’s body and that a police revolver could have fired it, it seems to me that this allegation should have been seriously investigated” Tharoor told the media persons.

Karkare was killed on duty during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Ajmal Kasab, who was caught after the attack, was hanged in Pune in 2012. Tharoor also targeted BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, for claiming that Kasab was served biryani in jail.