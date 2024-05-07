Ukraine war trafficking: CBI arrests four including Russian Defence Ministry contractual employee

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested four people including a contractual translator in the Russian Defence Ministry for their alleged involvement in the human trafficking network that pushed Indians into the Russia-Ukraine war zone, officials said Tuesday.

The agency arrested two recruiters, Arun and Yesudas Junior alias Priyan, from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday, while two other accused, Nijil Jobi Bensam, a contractual employee in Russian Defence Ministry, and Anthony Michael Elangovan, a resident of Mumbai, were arrested on April 24.

Bensam and Elangovan are in judicial custody, the CBI said in a late night statement.

"Accused Nijil Jobi Bensam was working in the Russian defence Ministry on contract basis as Translator and was one of the key member of the network operating in Russia for facilitating recruitment of Indian nationals in Russian Army," an official in the know of development said.

Michael Anthony was facilitating his co-accused Faisal Baba based in Dubai and others based in Russia in getting the visa processing done in Chennai and booking the air tickets for victims to go to Russia, the CBI statement said.

Arun and Yesudas Junior alias Priyan, arrested on Tuesday, were the main recruiters of Indian nationals belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu for Russian Army, he said.

The official said some more arrests could be made.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had busted a major racket of travel agents that was luring Indian youths with opportunities in Russia but pushed them in the Russia-Ukraine war zone after confiscating their passports, the official said.