Wife inflicts cigarette burns on man's private parts after tying him up, he exposes her with CCTV

A woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Seohara district police on May 5th after her husband filed a complaint against her for alleged torture. According to the complaint, Manan Zaidi was drugged by his wife Mehar Jahan, bound his hands and legs, and proceeded to burn various parts of his body with a cigarette.

Zaidi presented CCTV footage from their residence to the police, which showed Jahan physically assaulting him, tying him up and attempting to strangle him while sitting on his chest.

Manan Zaidi claimed that he had previously lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his wife, Mehar Jahan, had subjected him to torment by administering intoxicants, binding his limbs, and subjecting him to abuse.

The police registered a case against Mehar Jahan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of attempted murder, assault, and torture. Consequently, Jahan has been apprehended and taken into custody.

"Based on the complaint, a report has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, and she has been arrested. Further action is being taken," stated Additional Superintendent of Police, Eastern Bijnor district, Dharam Singh.