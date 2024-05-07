Will remove SC-mandated 50% cap on reservation, says Rahul

Gandhi raised the July 2023 issue of a viral video which showed an alleged BJP man peeing on a poor tribal man in MP’s Sidhi district. “When Modiji comes here tomorrow, ask him why his men urinate on tribals, and why they want to abolish the Constitution and end the reservation benefits.”

Referring to the BJP’s poll slogan “Abki Baar 400 paar,” the Congress leader claimed, “Forget 400, they are not even getting 150 seats.”

He also listed the promises made in the Congress’s poll manifest , including guaranteed MSP to farmers, waiving off farmers’ loans, Rs 1 lakh annually in the bank accounts of one woman of every poor family, guaranteed apprenticeship training to every graduate for one year fetching Rs 1 lakh, and doubling the payment of anganwadi and ASHA workers.

While maintaining the LS polls are being fought to save the Constitution, Gandhi said, “BJP and RSS want to finish this, change this. And the Congress and INDIA bloc are trying to save this. This Constitution has given you rights on jal (water), jangal (forest), zameen (land). Narendra Modi wants to remove them, he wants full power,” he said, holding a copy of the Constitution.