Will remove SC-mandated 50% cap on reservation, says Rahul

BHOPAL : Asserting that saving the Constitution and protecting the rights of the poor were the prime issues in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reiterated his promise to remove the Supreme Court-mandated 50% cap on caste-based reservation and increase the quota benefits if the INDIA bloc comes to power.
Addressing two poll rallies in support of three Lok Sabha candidates in MP’s tribal-dominated Malwa-Nimar region, Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi and his party leaders want to snatch away the reservation benefits. But we promise to increase quota beyond the 50% limit for Dalits, tribals, backward classes and the poor on coming to power at the Centre. We’ll get the Supreme Court-mandated 50% cap on reservation removed.”
Gandhi raised the July 2023 issue of a viral video which showed an alleged BJP man peeing on a poor tribal man in MP’s Sidhi district. “When Modiji comes here tomorrow, ask him why his men urinate on tribals, and why they want to abolish the Constitution and end the reservation benefits.”
Referring to the BJP’s poll slogan “Abki Baar 400 paar,” the Congress leader claimed, “Forget 400, they are not even getting 150 seats.”
He also listed the promises made in the Congress’s poll manifest , including guaranteed MSP to farmers, waiving off farmers’ loans, Rs 1 lakh annually in the bank accounts of one woman of every poor family, guaranteed apprenticeship training to every graduate for one year fetching Rs 1 lakh, and doubling the payment of anganwadi and ASHA workers.
While maintaining the LS polls are being fought to save the Constitution, Gandhi said, “BJP and RSS want to finish this, change this. And the Congress and INDIA bloc are trying to save this. This Constitution has given you rights on jal (water), jangal (forest), zameen (land). Narendra Modi wants to remove them, he wants full power,” he said, holding a copy of the Constitution.
Eight seats in western and south-western MP go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13, which is the last phase in the state. The BJP won the eight seats in 2014 and 2019.
Gandhi addressed the twin Nyaya Sankalp Sabhas in Alirajpur and Khargone districts in support of three candidates – Porlal Kharte (Khargone-ST), Narendra Patel (Khandwa) and former union minister Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam-ST).
‘Forget 400, BJP won’t get 150 seats’
Referring to the BJP’s poll slogan “Abki Baar 400 paar,” Rahul Gandhi said, “Forget 400, they are not even getting 150 seats.” He also listed the promises made in the Congress’s poll manifesto, including guaranteed MSP to farmers, waiving off farmers’ loans, Rs 1 lakh annually in the bank accounts of one woman of every poor family, guaranteed apprenticeship training to every graduate for one year fetching Rs lakh, and doubling the payment of anganwadi workers.