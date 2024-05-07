Woman's body found in water tank inside university in Greater Noida

NOIDA: A 32-year-old woman's body was found in a water tank on the roof her residence at a university in Greater Noida, with police suspecting the role of her 33-year-old absconding husband, officials said on Tuesday.

Kaushal's body was found on Monday in the cemented water tank on the roof of the servants' quarters at the Gautam Buddh University, where her husband Kapil works as a class-four employee, police said.

According to police, who cited accounts by neighbours, the couple had a heated argument the night before her death. Kapil's mother also lived with them.

The PRV control room was informed about the incident on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

"Officials of the Ecotech-I police station went to the spot for investigation and found the body of the woman, whose husband is a class-four employee," the spokesperson said.

"According to the neighbours and people who live nearby, there was a fight between the husband and the wife over some issue till 3 am. They used to fight often," the official said.

Additional Police Commissioner (law and order) Shivhari Meena said the husband and his mother are absconding.

Police teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched to arrest the duo, Meena said.

"An in-depth investigation is underway. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," he added