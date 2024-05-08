Beed: Maratha stir to upset poll calculations in Munde bastion

Pankaja was a minister in BJP-led government in Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, but she lost the 2019 assembly elections to her cousin Dhananjay Munde, who is now a minister in the NCP (Ajit Pawar) government in Maharashtra. Interestingly, Dhananjay is Pankaja’s star campaigner in 2024.

As for Sonwane, he had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 but lost to Pritam Munde by over 1.5 lakh votes. He is trying his luck for the second time but is hopeful that he has better chances as the Maratha quota issue is fast emerging as a major deciding factor in the polls.

The Maratha voters are said to be backing Sonwane while Pankaja has a better connect with the OBCs.