BJP plays hide and seek in Kashmir messaging

SRINAGAR : Unlike its aggressive approach in the Jammu region, the BJP is treading very cautiously in Kashmir and not opening its cards publicly. The party is playing hide-and-seek by not making its support public for candidates on three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but behind the scenes “sending messages” to party workers and activists whom to support.

The BJP has decided not to contest elections on three Valley LS seats — Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla. Instead it has decided to extend support to candidates of like-minded parties other than the NC, PDP and Congress.

Of the three LS seats in Valley, the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, spread over five districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian, would be going to polls in the 4th phase on May 13.