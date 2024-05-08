With Dushyant's support, Congress seeks dismissal of Haryana BJP government

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Wednesday sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed.

It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said that if Leader of Opposition B S Hooda takes steps to bring down the Nayab Saini government, his party would support the move.

"I want to tell Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda that going by the present numbers in the Assembly, if a step is taken that this government is brought down during (Lok Sabha) elections, then we will fully consider to support them in this," Chautala told reporters in Hisar.

"Now, the Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the BJP government," he said.

Talking to reporters in Sirsa on Wednesday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble and was working strongly.

"We are going to write to the Governor that three Independent MLAs have withdrawn support and they have extended support to our party. the government is in the minority and they have no right to stay in power. We will demand that the government be dismissed, President's Rule be imposed and fresh elections be held," Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said.

"Likewise, the JJP should also write a letter that the government be dismissed. INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who claim to be opposing the government, should also write similar letters to the Governor," he added.

Bhan said the three Independent MLAs have already written to the Governor regarding their withdrawal of support.

The three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) ,on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced they would back the Congress.

Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and the JJP's four-and-a-half-year-old post-poll alliance with BJP had come to an end with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala saying they will not be part of the new government headed by Saini.