Decreasing voter turnout in Gujarat sparks concern for BJP and Congress

AHMEDABAD: According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of around 59.51 percent on Tuesday. This marks the lowest turnout in the past two Lok Sabha elections in the state. The decreasing voter turnout in Gujarat over the past decade has sparked curiosity and concern among both the ruling BJP and the Congress.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) released on Tuesday night, voter turnout across Gujarat's 25 Lok Sabha constituencies stood at only 59.51%. This marks a notable decrease from the 2019 turnout of 64.51% and the 2014 turnout of 63.66%. Out of the 4.79 crore eligible voters, only 2.85 crore individuals cast their ballots, while 1.90 crore abstained from voting.

"The unprecedented decline in voter participation can be attributed to a combination of factors. Among these, anti-incumbency sentiments, worsened by local grievances and disillusionment, stand out prominently," said Senior Journalist Dilip Patel.

"Discontent among crucial caste groups has become a central issue. The Kshatriya agitation, along with disillusionment among influential caste communities like Leuva Patels, Kadva Patels, and Koli Patels, has significantly influenced the electoral dynamics, potentially impacting the ruling party," he said.