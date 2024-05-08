Gujarat BJP leader's son accused of booth capturing and bogus voting

AHMEDABAD: Vijay Bhabhor, the son of a BJP leader and party member, reportedly took control of a polling booth in Dahod, Gujarat, and live streamed the incident on social media before deleting it. Allegations suggest that he verbally abused officials and participated in alleged bogus voting with others.

In the viral video, the accused claims ownership of the EVM and other equipment, stating that they belong to his father.

After the booth capturing incident, Dahod's Congress candidate, Dr. Prabhaben Taviad, filed a complaint against Vijay Bhabhor with the district collector and the district election officer.

The Congress party has urged the Election Commission to take action in response to the incident. Following the incident's escalation, the Tehsildar of the relevant area has also filed an FIR. Mahisagar District Collector Neha Kumari has initiated an investigation into the matter.