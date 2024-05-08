India won’t tolerate insult on basis of skin colour: Modi slams Pitroda’s alleged racist comments

WARANGAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress over its party leader Sam Pitroda's alleged comments over skin colour and asserted that the countrymen would not tolerate insult on the basis of skin colour.

Hitting out at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said he has now understood that the national party sought to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll as her "skin colour is dark".

As Pitroda's reported comments kicked up a row, Modi asked, "will the ability of people be decided in my country on the basis of skin colour."

"Who gave the permission to 'shehzada' for this game of skin colour," he asked. Pitroda's alleged comments that people in the East in India resembled the Chinese, while those from the South looked like Africans, had kicked up a row.

"I am angry today. If anyone abuses me, I don't get angry. I can tolerate that. But, the philosopher of 'shehzada' gave such a big abuse which has filled me with anger," Modi said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi showing Constitution in his election rallies, he asked whether those who dance by keeping Constitution on their head were insulting the countrymen on the basis of skin colour.