Indian Navy’s warships in Singapore before deployment in South China Sea

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval ships Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan have reached Singapore as part of the long-leg operational deployment, led by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The visiting ships were given a warm welcome by personnel of Republic of Singapore Navy and the High Commissioner of India. “The visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to the South China sea,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

“This visit is poised to strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations through a series of engagements,” it said.