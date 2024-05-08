J-K changed after Article 370 abrogation, destruction everywhere: Omar Abdullah

KUPWARA: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir has changed post-2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 as there is "destruction" everywhere.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a public meeting in Kupwara in north Kashmir as part of his election campaign from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, Abdullah said the areas which were made militancy-free have been witnessing resurgence of the guns.

"There are areas which we had made militancy-free. But there is again an impact of the gun now, be it the target killings in Srinagar or the continuous attacks on the security forces in Rajouri-Poonch."

"Similarly, there are many areas which were totally militancy-free in my rule, but the militancy has restarted there now," the NC leader said, when asked about the BJP's claims of improvement and change in the situation in J-K.