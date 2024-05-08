Kharge writes to INDIA allies over discrepancies in EC data

NEW DELHI: Upping the ante on the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission of India (EC) in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to the leaders of various parties of the opposition INDIA bloc urging them to raise their voice to safeguard democracy and protect the independent functioning of the poll body.

“Let us ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India and make it accountable,” his letter read.

The EC released the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases on April 30, eleven days after the first phase on April 19, and four days after the second phase on April 26.