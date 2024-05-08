Labour Department engages DGCA in Air India Express cabin crew dispute

NEW DELHI: The regional labour commissioner will seek inputs from aviation regulator DGCA in the ongoing conciliation process concerning the dispute between Air India Express management and a section of the cabin crew members, according to a source.

Tata Group-owned profit-making Air India Express is in the process of merging loss-making AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with itself.

Meanwhile, Air India Express has cancelled over 90 flights since Tuesday night as a section of cabin crew members reported sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, which said it is working hard to minimise the disruptions.

A union representing a section of the Air India Express cabin crew had filed a complaint before the labour department last year.

The union had raised various concerns at the airline, including about room sharing during layovers.

The matter is now under the conciliation process as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The source on Wednesday told PTI that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been made a party to the ongoing conciliation process to seek inputs with respect to various regulations.

The communication on making the DGCA party to the conciliation process was sent out by the regional labour commissioner last week, the source added.