LS polls 2024: BJP meeting hints at winning 225 out of 280 seats

After the third phase of polling of Lok Sabha elections ended, BJP National President JP Nadda chaired a meeting of party' s senior leaders and some office bearers at party HQ on Tuesday.

Nadda reviewing the election management and how polling went off in favour of the party also discussed further strategy for the upcoming next phases of pollings in remaining LS constituencies.

According to a post of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Nadda also A gave guidance by discussing the action plan for the upcoming steps in detail.

Meanwhile, sources in party further added that the feedbacks received from 94 LS constituencies on moods of electors and trend of polling were also discussed in detail.

"Upon reviewing the feedbacks, the party is well sure to win at least 80-85 seats out of 94 in the third phase of pollings," said a senior BJP functionary, adding that the voters rejected the INDIA bloc candidates in more than 87 seats.

The BJP is confident of winning the Gandhinagar LS seat,which was contested by HM Amit Shah again,by a record margin of nearly 7-9 lakh of votes this time.

At the meeting with select group of party leaders including railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Vinod Tawde and others,Nadda went through Evey details related to polling in the third phase.

"He was briefed about the significant turnout of women and youth voters besides the voters belonging to SCs,STs and OBCs whose quota for reservation is being planned to scrapped away by Congress for giving to a particular community," said a BJP source.

Sources, quoting some discussions at the meeting, hinted that BJP is learnt to have received inputs of winning nearly 220-25 out of 280+ seats which went into polls in the first, second and third phases of pollings.