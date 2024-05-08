LS polls: Average turnout again in 3rd phase

The BJP is facing a crucial test in Karnataka, where it won 27 of 28 LS seats in 2019. However, the party lost the assembly elections in 2023. As BJP is facing heat over the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, the Hassan candidate of BJP-JD(S) alliance, the contest in 14 seats is being keenly watched to see if the controversy will impact the BJP.

While the BJP-led NDA won seven of the 11 seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 elections, analysts say that the split in NCP and Shiv Sena camp in the last two years may not augur well for the NDA alliance. In its stronghold in Gujarat too, the saffron party is facing challenges from within its ranks and file — the Rajputs and Kshatriyas.

At 66.14%, the first phase saw a drop of just under 4 percentage points compared to 2019, while the second phase turnout at 66.71% saw a difference of under 3 percentage points. With polling in more than half of the 543 LS seats done and dusted, how the below average turnout would translate into seats is anybody’s guess.