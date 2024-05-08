LS polls: Average turnout again in 3rd phase

NEW DELHI: Marking another dip in voter turnout, the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday recorded average polling of 63.53% across 93 seats in 11 states and Union territories. The same 93 seats had polled 67.33% in 2019.
While Assam had the highest turnout at 77.06%, Goa came second at 75.13% and West Bengal at 73.96%. UP witnessed the lowest at 57.34%, while Bihar polled 58.16% Gujarat 57.62%, Maharashtra 61.44%, Chhattisgarh 70.05%, Karnataka 69.65% and MP 66.05%.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who exercised their franchise in Gujarat. In the third phase, stakes are high for the BJP as it had won 71 of the 93 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
While the BJP is looking to repeat its stunning 2019 performance, the states in focus will be Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. All 26 seats in Gujarat, 14 seats in Karnataka and 11 seats in Maharashtra are up for grabs in the third phase.
The BJP is facing a crucial test in Karnataka, where it won 27 of 28 LS seats in 2019. However, the party lost the assembly elections in 2023. As BJP is facing heat over the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, the Hassan candidate of BJP-JD(S) alliance, the contest in 14 seats is being keenly watched to see if the controversy will impact the BJP.
While the BJP-led NDA won seven of the 11 seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 elections, analysts say that the split in NCP and Shiv Sena camp in the last two years may not augur well for the NDA alliance. In its stronghold in Gujarat too, the saffron party is facing challenges from within its ranks and file — the Rajputs and Kshatriyas.
At 66.14%, the first phase saw a drop of just under 4 percentage points compared to 2019, while the second phase turnout at 66.71% saw a difference of under 3 percentage points. With polling in more than half of the 543 LS seats done and dusted, how the below average turnout would translate into seats is anybody’s guess.
Sporadic violence in West Bengal areas
Sporadic violence in the four seats in West Bengal as Trinamool, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur. All parties lodged separate complaints on poll violence.
High polling in 4 Assam seats despite rains
High polling registered in Assam despite inclement weather. Amid rains, people used different modes of transport, including boats, to reach the polling stations across Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar constituencies.
Polling peaceful in Uttar Pradesh, says CEO Rinwa
UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the polling was peaceful. Some complaints were received from parties through email and were promptly resolved, he said. In all, 48 ballot units, 48 control units and 152 VVPATs were changed till 6 pm.