Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer arrives in India amid diplomatic standoff

NEW DELHI: Amid a diplomatic standoff, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to India to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.

During his visit, the two sides will discuss bilateral and regional issues and seek ways to provide impetus to our multifaceted relationship.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also shared details of his arrival on X saying. "Warm welcome to FM @MoosaZameer of Maldives on his official visit to India. Discussions on bilateral & regional issues and seeking ways to provide impetus to our multifaceted relationship lie ahead."

According to the MEA release, the Maldivian Minister will hold a meeting with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Moosa Zameer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives will be in India on an official visit on 09 May 2024. During his visit to New Delhi, Foreign Minister Zameer will meet the External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," MEA statement said."

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Foreign Minister Zameer's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries," it added.

The visit comes as India has said that it will replace its military personnel from Maldives before May 10.