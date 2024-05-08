'Modi dividing Hindus and Muslims for votes,': Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims for the sake of votes and urged the public to send him out of power.

Addressing a public meeting in the Eidgah locality here in support of party candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah said, "They are spreading hatred among Muslims and Hindus. It does not behove the prime minister of India to do such things. When he goes outside the country, he is the prime minister of all Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists. But, when he seeks votes here, he tries to divide us."

He said the BJP talks about Lord Ram as if Ram did not exist before and cited a scholar from Pakistan who wrote and Ram and Buddha both.

"A renowned religious scholar from Lahore, Dr Israr Ahmad, has written about Ram and Gautam Buddha, that both of them have been sent by God to show God's way to the people. They have forgotten Buddha now and claim they have brought Ram," Abdullah said.