'Modi ji, are you a little scared?': Rahul challenges PM to investigate 'black money' from Adani, Ambani

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party and taunted if Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" that they send their "money in a tempo".

He also asked Modi if he was "scared".

Gandhi's strong retort to PM Modi came after the latter attacked him at an election rally, saying why he had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether his party received money from them in return.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message.

"You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said while taking a swipe at PM Modi.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.

"The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the money that PM Modi has "given" to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes that the party has promised.