Molestation case: Bengal governor to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except Mamata and police

KOLKATA: In the backdrop of a woman employee levelling molestation charge against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said it would show the related CCTV footage to 100 people, except "politician" Mamata Banerjee and "her police".

Following the allegation, the police requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerned.

The Governor, however, directed his staff not to cooperate with the police in this regard.

"Governor Bose has launched a programme 'Sach ke Saamne' in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X handle.