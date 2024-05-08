NIA attaches six properties of JeM operative in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The NIA has seized six immovable properties of a primary terror suspect associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu & Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - UAPA in connection with its probe into a case relating to transporting freshly infiltrated terrorists to the Valley and recovery of arms, ammunitions and explosives, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the properties include six land parcels, each measuring 1 Kanal & 09 Marlas at Mirpora, Pulwama belonging to the accused Asif Ahmed Malik, son of Bashir Ahmed Malik, a resident of village Qazigund, Kakapora in Pulwama.