Nine Naxals including two women from Chhattisgarh surrender before Odisha police

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development ahead of elections, nine members (including two women) of the banned party outfit CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Odisha Police on Wednesday. The members hailed from Chhattisgarh.
"A Naxal surrendered before Kandhamal Police on Tuesday and nine did the same before Boudh Police a day later. Apart from the state government's effective rehabilitation policy, the continuous anti-Naxal operations has led to the recent surrenders," said ADG (Operations), Dev Datta Singh.
Speaking to the reporters, Southern Range IG Jai Narayan Pankaj said that due to the enhanced anti-Naxal operations carried out in the both states, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the red ultras are surrendering fearing for their lives and are reluctant to cross over to Chhattisgarh because of the tight security cordon due to the elections.
Sources said most of the Naxals active in Odisha are from Chhattisgarh, some are from Andhra Pradesh and a very few are from within the state.
"In the last three to four months, at least five camps of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been set up in the core areas of Kandhamal and Boudh which were once the strongholds of the Naxals. Odisha Police's Special Operations Group along with BSF and CRPF are also regularly carrying out area domination exercises in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh and this has deterred the Naxals from carrying out any activity," said Pankaj.
The surrendered Naxals identified as Yoggi Madvi alias Jyoti (20), Pozze Madvi (22), Bhima Kadti (22) Bhima Banjam (25), Bandi Banjam (30) Arma Raba (30) Malla Madvi (29), Deba Kadti (25) and Ayata Madvi (26) are from Muler village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, said Boudh SP, Raj Prasad.
Yoggi Madvi who had joined CPI (Maoist) in 2019 worked as the personal security guard of divisional committee member Sila alias Nagmani who is an active leader of 8th company of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division operating in Boudh district.
The other seven were also working as party members in CPI (Maoist). Apart from 10 Naxals, six to eight others have so far surrendered this year, said police sources.
Sources said apart from anti-Naxal operations, the killing of red ultras in recent months has also left the middle and lower rank cadres dispirited. Two Naxals were neutralised during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Parhel Reserve Forest within Kantamal police limits in Boudh district on April 25.
The killing of top Maoist cadre Dasru alias Dudu Mundari was a major set-back for the outlawed CPI (Maoist), said police sources. Dasru was the chief of KKBN division and was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Kamberikia forest area within Baliguda police limits on February 3.
Sources said Malkangiri, also called as the cut-off Swabhiman Anchal, has not witnessed any Naxal activity in recent years but now the major challenge for the security forces is to check the movement and activities of the red ultras in Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh axis.
Security has been tightened ahead of elections as Naxals are using Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh corridor to remain connected with the cadres from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.