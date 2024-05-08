Nine Naxals including two women from Chhattisgarh surrender before Odisha police

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development ahead of elections, nine members (including two women) of the banned party outfit CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Odisha Police on Wednesday. The members hailed from Chhattisgarh.

"A Naxal surrendered before Kandhamal Police on Tuesday and nine did the same before Boudh Police a day later. Apart from the state government's effective rehabilitation policy, the continuous anti-Naxal operations has led to the recent surrenders," said ADG (Operations), Dev Datta Singh.

Speaking to the reporters, Southern Range IG Jai Narayan Pankaj said that due to the enhanced anti-Naxal operations carried out in the both states, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the red ultras are surrendering fearing for their lives and are reluctant to cross over to Chhattisgarh because of the tight security cordon due to the elections.

Sources said most of the Naxals active in Odisha are from Chhattisgarh, some are from Andhra Pradesh and a very few are from within the state.