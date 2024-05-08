PM takes a jibe at Lalu’s Muslim quota remark

PATNA/BHOPAL : Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday stoked a controversy after he favoured “full reservation” for Muslims, drawing flak from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA leaders.
Lalu later backtracked on his statement after Modi and other leaders launched a broadside against him even as he countered the PM, asking if he was aware of the recommendations of the Mandal Commission.
Referring to Lalu’s comment, Modi said in MP that the Congress was silent, but one of its allies confirmed the INDIA bloc’s intentions of giving reservation to Muslims. He also referred RJD president as a leader “who ate fodder meant for animals”.
Speaking to the media in Patna, Lalu alleged that the ruling BJP wanted to do away with reservations by scrapping the Constitution. “Reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, poora... They (BJP) want to finish off the Constitution and democracy of the country,” the RJD supremo said.
As his remarks triggered a political storm, Lalu put out a video message clarifying that the basis of reservation should not be religion but social backwardness.
“The basis of reservation is social backwardness and not religion, PM lacks even this much understanding. I have got the Mandal Commission implemented. Whether Modi has ever read recommendations of the Mandal Commission? More than 3,500 backward castes get reservation under Mandal Commission and hundreds of castes from other reservation also have the reservation facility,” he said.
Obliquely referring to Lalu’s words, Modi said, “The Opposition can’t see beyond appeasement. A fodder scam accused leader who is out on bail is advocating reservations for Muslims. He (Lalu) says reservations must be given to Muslims, and that means whatever reservation SCs/STs and OBCs have, they want to give it Muslims.”
Apparently taken aback by PM’s strong comments, the RJD chief said, “Is he (Modi) is a bigger and real OBC than me? He has also no more understanding of the problems of the poor, backwards and Dalits.”
Lalu said, “Sanghis (RSS leaders) and BJP leaders have old wish and conspiracy to abolish Baba Saheb`s Constitution and reservation given by Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. In 2000, the then BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had even formed Constitution Review Commission. Had they faith in Constitution, they would not have used divisive language, spreading hatred (in the society).”
Raising the issue of Congress government in Karnataka including the Muslims among the OBC category, Modi said the Congress is eyeing the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. “They’ve already done it in Karnataka by bringing all Muslims in the OBC category, which will steal the 27% reservation of existing OBC for its vote bank. The Congress now wants to replicate the same model nationally, isn’t it like backstabbing Baba Saheb Ambedkar and disrespecting the country’s Constitution.”
The PM came down heavily on the Congress, saying that it did not want Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar to get credit for making the Constitution. “That is why now Congress has started saying that Baba Saheb’s contribution in making the Constitution was less, Nehru ji played the biggest role in making the Constitution. Do you agree with this?” Modi asked.
