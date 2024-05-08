PM takes a jibe at Lalu’s Muslim quota remark

Obliquely referring to Lalu’s words, Modi said, “The Opposition can’t see beyond appeasement. A fodder scam accused leader who is out on bail is advocating reservations for Muslims. He (Lalu) says reservations must be given to Muslims, and that means whatever reservation SCs/STs and OBCs have, they want to give it Muslims.”

Apparently taken aback by PM’s strong comments, the RJD chief said, “Is he (Modi) is a bigger and real OBC than me? He has also no more understanding of the problems of the poor, backwards and Dalits.”

Lalu said, “Sanghis (RSS leaders) and BJP leaders have old wish and conspiracy to abolish Baba Saheb`s Constitution and reservation given by Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. In 2000, the then BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had even formed Constitution Review Commission. Had they faith in Constitution, they would not have used divisive language, spreading hatred (in the society).”

Raising the issue of Congress government in Karnataka including the Muslims among the OBC category, Modi said the Congress is eyeing the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. “They’ve already done it in Karnataka by bringing all Muslims in the OBC category, which will steal the 27% reservation of existing OBC for its vote bank. The Congress now wants to replicate the same model nationally, isn’t it like backstabbing Baba Saheb Ambedkar and disrespecting the country’s Constitution.”