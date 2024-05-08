Sam Pitroda resigns from Indian Overseas Congress post after 'racist remark' row

Sam Pitroda resigned from his position as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted his decision, announced party general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Ramesh posted on 'X', "Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision."
This move follows a contentious statement made by Pitroda regarding the physical appearances of Indians from various regions, which sparked significant political controversy during the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed Pitroda's controversial remarks, and asserted that the countrymen would not tolerate insult on the basis of skin colour.