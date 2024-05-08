Sam Pitroda shoots himself in the foot again; Congress tells leaders to be 'mindful' when speaking to media

Sam Pitroda has once again shot himself in the foot. His latest faux pas, the second after the elections commenced, has left the Congress party red-faced forcing it to issue a decree to its leaders to "mind their language." On the other hand, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a tirade against Pitroda and the Congress for the former's comment made during an interview.

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman, the Indian Overseas Congress chief, Pitroda while describing about the diversity of the country went on to add that it's a country where "people in East look like Chinese, people in West look like Arab, people in North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa".

As the statement snowballed into a controversy, the Congress party chose to "completely disassociate" itself from the analogies drawn by Pitroda.

"The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a message posted on platform X.

Moreover, the Congress party asked its leaders to be mindful when speaking to media whether it is election time or not.

"It is the duty of every Congress member to be mindful when speaking to media whether it is election time or not. When each & every party member is toiling in the ground such utterances are uncalled for & absolutely insensitive," said Jairam Ramesh.